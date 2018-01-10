

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) said it welcomes the FCA's review on the provision and distribution of CFD products to clients on an advisory or discretionary basis. IG Group said it does not offer advisory or discretionary services for CFD products and has terminated its very small number of relationships with distributors who offer CFD product on a discretionary or advisory basis to retail clients within the UK and EU.



IG believes it complies with the applicable rules and FCA guidance and the review has no new financial implications for the Group's business.



