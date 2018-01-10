sprite-preloader
10.01.2018
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Invitation - Presentation of Sandvik's Report of the Fourth Quarter 2017

SANDVIKEN, Sweden, Jan. 10, 2018 c/PRNewswire/ --

Sandvik will publish its fourth quarter results on Monday, 5 February 2018 at approximately 08.00 CET.

A combined presentation and conference call for investors, analysts and financial media will be held at10.00 CET.

The report will be presented at the World Trade Center in Stockholm, Sweden, conference room Manhattan by Björn Rosengren, President and CEO as well as by Tomas Eliasson, CFO.

The presentation will be broadcasted live on our website home.sandvik

Dial-in details for the conference call:

SE: +46-(0)-8-566-425-09

UK: +44-(0)-203-008-98-04

US: +1-855-831-59-44

From about 09.00 CET presentation slides will be available on our website home.sandvik

Stockholm, 10 January 2018

Sandvik AB

For further information contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, Sandvik AB,tel +46-8-456-1494 or Carina Aspenberg, Media and PR Manager, Sandvik AB, tel +46-70-616-0119.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/sandvik/r/invitation---presentation-of-sandvik-s-report-of-the-fourth-quarter-2017,c2428916

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/208/2428916/775977.pdf

Invitation " presentation of Sandvik's report of the fourth quarter 2017


© 2018 PR Newswire