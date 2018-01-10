Heroic Dentistry: Nine cavities filled in a single appointment with ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE from Pulpdent Corporation

Bioactive Dental Fillings Offer Better Patient Outcomes and Increased Efficiency for Dental Practices

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --A female cancer patient in her early 60s with multiple cavities was referred to Dr. Delfín Barquero's dental practice in San José, Costa Rica. She was looking for a quick, cost-effective way to repair nine decayed teeth before starting radiation therapy. In a single appointment, Dr. Barquero was able to restore all nine teeth using ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE, a revolutionary new dental filling material. Dr. Barquero recorded the procedure and shared his work on YouTube.

Watch Dr. Barquero fill 9 cavities in 1 appointment: https://youtu.be/YWSFKwa4zns

The latest innovation in restorative dentistry (dental fillings) is bioactive materials. ACTIVA BioACTIVE-RESTORATIVE is the first esthetic bioactive material that works with nature to provide the minerals teeth need to stay healthy. Pulpdent Corporation, a dental research and manufacturing company based outside Boston, was the first to develop white dental fillings that are bioactive, meaning that they release and recharge calcium, phosphate and fluoride ions (the basic building blocks of teeth). Unlike traditional white fillings, which are made of inert materials and only meant to fill a space, bioactive fillings integrate, provide essential minerals and help protect teeth.

Along with the clinical benefits of bioactive materials, dentists like Dr. Barquero are seeing their economic upside. Dr. Barquero was able to complete nine dental restorations for this patient in one appointment using only one versatile filling material. With ACTIVA BioACTIVE, dentists can create restorations while simultaneously helping protect teeth from further decay.

The time savings associated with bioactive filling materials allows dentists to treat more patients without sacrificing the quality of their work.

About PULPDENTCorporation

PULPDENTCorporation is a family-owned dental research and manufacturing company and is the leader in bioactive dental materials. ACTIVA BioACTIVE', developed by Pulpdent, is the first esthetic bioactive restorative material. For over 70 years, Pulpdenthas been committed to product innovation, clinical education, and patient-centered care. To stay updated on bioactivity and learn about the HeroicDentistry Series, whichdemonstrates ACTIVA'sunprecedented capabilities, visit www.pulpdent.com/blog.

Media Contact:

Leah Berk

feedback@pulpdent.com

617-926-6666

Video - http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YWSFKwa4zns

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/625878/Pulpdent_Corporation_Logo.jpg