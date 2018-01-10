Serialization solutions leader to showcase Adents Seriza and Prodigi, which help pharma companies generate, transfer, secure and empower their serialization data from packaging lines to end customers

Taking place in Paris on February 7-8, Pharmapack Europe will this year more than ever be the premier destination for pharma companies and CMOs searching for alternative serialization solutions. As the industry enters stretch runs for several high-profile serialization mandates, the time is now for companies struggling to comply to reimagine their track trace architecture in favor of more nimble, far-reaching solutions.

At Pharmapack, Adents will showcase its latest innovations (booth G66, hall 7.1) specifically Business Intelligence capabilities, Optimized Connectivity tools, and a HoloLens application accompanying Prodigi. Moreover, Christophe Carissimo, Customer Service Director at Adents, will give a presentation titled "How to ensure reliable and seamless management, sharing and reporting of your serialization data" during the "Serialization and Track Trace" Symposium on February 7th.

Over the last months, leading serialization solutions provider Adents has noticed that many pharma companies including large industry players have experienced onerous difficulties in deploying serialization. In most instances, these implementations failed because the software solution could not seamlessly adapt to regulatory changes, or manage new requirements for additional markets, without time-consuming, resource-laden coding jobs.

Given the looming deadlines to comply with the Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA) in the US and the EU Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD), and also the numbers of packaging lines to be upgraded, large pharma companies are turning to Adents' innovative, robust solutions to help them master serialization data utilization and maximize its business potential.

With its two serialization solutions, Adents Seriza (for manufacturing sites), and Adents Prodigi(for marketing authorization holders), Adents is differentiating itself through several crucial factors:

Permanent compliance: Adents offers the only fully configurable serialization solutions, ensuring compliance with current regulations as well as future regulatory requirements.

Adents offers the only fully configurable serialization solutions, ensuring compliance with current regulations as well as future regulatory requirements. End-to-End data management: Adents has deployed a global serialization solution from Level 2 through Level 5 for its customers. This gives Adents unique expertise on the serialization data lifespan, from initial generation and exchange with supply chain partners all the way through reporting or sharing with local authorities and governments.

Adents has deployed a global serialization solution from Level 2 through Level 5 for its customers. This gives Adents unique expertise on the serialization data lifespan, from initial generation and exchange with supply chain partners all the way through reporting or sharing with local authorities and governments. Widest connectivity: Thanks to Adents Prodigi, a cloud-native solution co-developed with Microsoft, Adents became the first European provider to offer a certified Gateway to the EMVS (European Medicines Verification System). Having joined the pilot program, Adents is in the process of connecting Prodigi with the Russian Hub. Furthermore, the integration with Origin, a central data repository in the US operated by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), is underway.

Thanks to Adents Prodigi, a cloud-native solution co-developed with Microsoft, Adents became the first European provider to offer a certified Gateway to the EMVS (European Medicines Verification System). Having joined the pilot program, Adents is in the process of connecting Prodigi with the Russian Hub. Furthermore, the integration with Origin, a central data repository in the US operated by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance (HDA), is underway. Global network of serialization experts: Along with highly respected partners such as Microsoft and Siemens, Adents offers the only global network that keeps on growing. This network consists of more than 800 experts eager to ensure fast and seamless implementation of Adents solution.

"Our experience shows that the most critical step for pharma companies to successfully achieve serialization compliance is effectively adapt their information system architecture. From the packaging line to the patient, they need a versatile serialization solution that can properly generate, transfer and secure their serialization data," comments Christophe Devins, CEO of Adents.

About Adents:

Adents is a leading software company providing solutions for unique product identification and traceability to help Marketing Authorization Holders (MAHs) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) adapt to market changes and comply with regulations on drug traceability.

Adents Seriza, a serialization solution for manufacturing sites, selected as preferred solution by Siemens for its customers

Adents Prodigi, a Cloud solution jointly developed with Microsoft and empowered by Azure technologies, allows for secure data exchange and helps leverage the power of serialization data.

Adents operates globally with offices in Europe and in the United States as well as with a global network of solution partners. For more info, visit www.adents.com - @Adentsinfo

