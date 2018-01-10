Chubb announces appointment of Veronique Brionne as Senior Vice President, A&H, Continental Europe and Andrew Nisbet as Senior Vice President, A&H UK&I

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Chubb today announced two key appointments to its Accident & Health senior leadership team in Continental Europe and the UK&I.

Veronique Brionne has been appointed to the newly-created role of Senior Vice President, Accident & Health, Continental Europe while Andrew Nisbet becomes Senior Vice President, A&H UK&I.

As Senior Vice President, Accident & Health, Continental Europe, Veronique will have responsibility for all of Chubb's A&H business throughout the CE region. The role is effective immediately.

Veronique is currently also Chubb Country President, Spain and Portugal and will continue in this role until her successor is named. Veronique will report to Jeff Moghrabi, President Continental Europe, Chubb and John Thompson, Division President Accident & Health for Chubb Overseas General. She will be based in Paris.

Veronique joined Chubb in 2014 as Director General for Spain and Portugal. Prior to that, she spent 16 years at Axa working in a variety of roles including Property and Casualty programme director for North, Central and Eastern Europe.

Jeff Moghrabi, President Continental Europe, Chubb said:

"I am delighted to welcome Veronique to this important leadership role in our CE A&H business. She has a wide range of experience and expertise which will help deliver results across the region."

As Senior Vice President, A&H UK&I, Andrew Nisbet will have overall responsibility for A&H in the UK&I and also for growing the business in Eurasia and Africa. He will assume the role on 15 January. Andrew will report to David Robinson, Executive Vice President, European Group & President, UK & Ireland, Chubb - Giles Ward, Regional President, Eurasia & Africa, Chubb and John Thompson.

Andrew was previously Regional Vice President, Accident & Health for Chubb Far East. He joined Chubb in 2006 and his past roles include Head of A&H, Australia & New Zealand which he held until 2015.

Andrew Kendrick, Regional President, Europe, Chubb said:

"I am delighted that Veronique and Andrew have been promoted to these important roles and look forward to seeing them develop further our A&H business across Continental Europe and also the UK&I."

