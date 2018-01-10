

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices rallied Wednesday morning, extending recent gains after a two-day lull.



Gold jumped to a 4-month peak last week, but failed to rise in either of the past two sessions. Now, its rising sharply as stocks were set for a lousy day.



Gold is up $9.30 at $1323 an ounce, the highest since September.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will discuss current economic conditions or monetary policy at the Lake Forest-Lake Bluff Rotary Club 2018 Economic Breakfast in Lake Forest, IL, with audience and media Q&A at 9.00 am ET.



Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will participate in a moderated Q&A at the Weitzman Group Annual Retail Forecast in Dallas, with audience Q&A at 9.10 am ET. He will also participate in a moderated Q&A at the 'Urban Land Institute North Texas Emerging Trends 2018' in Dallas, with audience and media Q&A at 10.15 am.



St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak on the 'U.S. Economy and Monetary Policy' at the 2018 Economic Outlook event in St. Louis, with audience Q&A at 1.30 pm ET.



The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report will be released at 10.00 am ET. The prior business inflation expectations were 2.1.



