Nordea Bank AB (publ) will delist the instruments as shown in Annex 1.



The instruments will be delisted the 23rd of January 2018. Until that date the instruments are marked as "Buy-Back" and thus investors can only sell their instruments back to Nordea.



During the "Buy-Back" period all investors have the possibility to sell their current holdings in the below mentioned instruments. If the investor hold the instruments until delisting date, the investor will receive a settlement amount based on the value of the instrument on the Delisting date. Settlement amount will be paid to the holder not later than 10 (ten) business days after the delisting date.



Nordea Bank AB (publ)



Annex 1



Instrument NDA Isin Delisting date BULL MEOVALX2 NF FI4000037023 23.01.2018 BEAR MEOVAL NF FI4000037031 23.01.2018 BULL MEOVALX3 NF FI4000042874 23.01.2018 BULL LUPIPC X3 N SE0004580249 23.01.2018 BEAR LUPIPC X3 N SE0004580256 23.01.2018 BLANKA LUPIPC N SE0005219052 23.01.2018 BULL NCCBON X3 N SE0006341293 23.01.2018 BEAR NCCBON X3 N SE0006341426 23.01.2018