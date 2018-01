LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto plc (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) announced it has received a binding offer from Liberty House to acquire the company's Aluminium Dunkerque smelter in northern France for $500 million. The proposal includes plans for the modernisation of the site.



The company expects to complete the sale of Aluminium Dunkerque in the second quarter of 2018.



