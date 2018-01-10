Iveco Defence Vehicles to deliver major orders to German and Romanian armed forces in 2018

LONDON, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Iveco Defence Vehicles, the defence and civil protection brand of CNH Industrial, announced two important contracts signed in December 2017.

The first of these contracts marked a significant order from the German BwFuhrpark Service GmbH for a new fleet of military medium multipurpose 4x4 trucks for the German Army. The order foresees the delivery of 280 Eurocargo trucks within 2018.

A further contract was signed with the Romanian Ministry of National Defence for the delivery of 173 military logistic vehicles, to be completed within 2018.

Over the last decade, Iveco Defence Vehicles has delivered nearly 1,000 vehicles to the German Army from its wide product range, which have already been extensively fielded in operational areas such as Afghanistan and Mali. The latest order for MLL 150 E 28 WS vehicles will be supplied with an unprotected long-distance-driver cab with a highly comfortable new seating arrangement, flexible storage for radio systems and soldier equipment, off-road single tires, a roof hatch, a NATO-blackout-light, trailer version, a spare wheel carrier and an innovative multipurpose swap-body-frame to support multi-mission-operations outside Germany. All vehicles will be fully Euro 6 emission compliant, including full single-fuel-operation-capability and offer a best-in-class payload. The contract between Iveco Defence Vehicles and BwFuhrpark Service GmbH is the result of two years of intensive market evaluation and comprehensive practical trials with a demonstrator vehicle. Other recent contract awards with the Bundeswehr also include 133 armored Trakker-8x8 trucks. Both are further testament to Iveco Defence Vehicles' leadership in technical and economic terms.

The contract with the Romanian Ministry of National Defence consists of purpose designed 6x6 military logistic vehicles from Iveco Defence Vehicles' high mobility truck range. Designed as troop and transport carriers with a self-recovery winch, the vehicles offer exceptional mobility (Central Tire Inflation System included) and fording capability to provide tactical support to any military operation. Moreover they are C-130 air transportable. It results from the Ministry's full satisfaction with the performance and reliability of the 57 vehicles ordered in 2015, consisting of high mobility trucks, which have been already fielded in Romanian territory.

With these contracts, the solid, established and trusted relationships between the German and Romanian Armed Forces and Iveco Defence Vehicles are further extended, enhancing the company's position as a key defence partner.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions. More information can be found on the corporate website: www.cnhindustrial.com

