Escondido, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2018) - MARIJUANA COMPANY OF AMERICA INC. (OTC Pink: MCOA) ("MCOA" or the "Company"), an innovative hemp and cannabis corporation, and Global Hemp Group, Inc. ("GHG") (CSE: GHG) (FSE: GHG) (OTC Pink: GBHPF) are pleased to provide a final report on the first phase of their industrial hemp project in New Brunswick.

On September 5, 2017, MCOA and GHG announced their joint venture to develop commercial hemp production on the Acadian peninsula of New Brunswick, Canada.

In this first phase of MCOA's and GHG's (the "Partners") multi-phase hemp project, the Partners successfully cultivated industrial hemp during the 2017 growing season (see Phase One Hemp Trial Results below). For this phase of the project, the Partners only grew hemp for research purposes, as this was the first time in 20 years that industrial hemp was grown in the region. The objective of phase one was to re-introduce hemp into the area, to ensure that it could be productive under New Brunswick growing conditions, prior to significantly increasing cultivation acreage, and building a hemp processing facility in the region.

The Partners are preparing for proposed changes to Canadian legislation expected in 2018, that will permit cannabidiol (CBD) extraction from industrial hemp. Health Canada is currently consulting industry representatives regarding regulations that will accompany the new cannabis legislation expected by July 1, 2018.

The Partners are now focusing on the next season of crops. Farmers have been recruited and a minimum of 125 acres of hemp cultivation is planned for 2018, with the goal of increasing the acreage under cultivation to 1,000 acres by year three of the project. This first commercial crop will focus on CBD extraction. The Partners are currently considering sites in northeast New Brunswick to locate their processing facilities. In addition, discussions are underway regarding the purchase of extraction equipment for cannabinoids, and straw processing equipment for building materials. The companies expect the facilities to be in place and operational for the 2018 harvest in October.

Under the joint venture MCOA will facilitate access to international markets for the project's CBD production, product development and distribution, while GHG will provide technical and management expertise. MCOA has Right of First Refusal as the primary off-taker of the cannabinoids from all future hemp cultivation projects.

RENEWAL OF GHG'S HEMP LICENSE IN CANADA

GHG's industrial hemp license was renewed for 2018. Under current legislation, hemp flowers and leaves grown under field conditions cannot be processed. It is expected that this will be allowed under new 2018 regulations, but will still require additional licenses: one to extract the CBD and another to sell CBD for medical or non-medical purposes. In anticipation of this change, GHG will be applying for a license under the Narcotics Control Regulations (NCR) to extract CBD, and an additional license under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes (ACMPR) to sell it to wholesale and retail customers in Canada.

FINAL TRIAL RESULTS

The trial consisted of fifteen test plots with three different varieties and as many planting densities of hemp, in two different locations east and west of Bathurst.

The trials were sampled, and collected materials were measured at Collège Communautaire du Nouveau Brunswick (CCNB), Grand Falls laboratory, where standard drying and measuring procedures were applied to the hemp straw, flowers, and leaves. Straw yields averaged 1.0-2.5 T/ha, whereas the combined flowers and leaves of the plant averaged 1.25-2.10 T/ha. The Partners are confident that with an earlier planting date, adequate soil preparation, and a higher fertilizer application, yields will be improved in future seasons.

Cannabinoid analysis of the flowers and leaves was completed by RPC - Science & Engineering (RPC), an accredited laboratory located in Fredericton, NB. Contrary to expectations leaves, rather than the flowers, contained a greater concentration of CBD, largely explained by laboratory procedures. The highest concentration that was found was the CFX-1 leaf sample that resulted in 1.46% for the 30 kg/ha plant density compared to 1.17% for the flowers. Also, it should be noted that the CBD concentration in flowers is consistently higher at densities of 30 kg/ha across all varieties that were tested.

Frank Giese, an advisor to GHG, will consult on the 2018 cultivation to assist in increasing both plant yield and cannabinoid production. Through his experience, he has bridged the fundamentals of scientific research and hemp/cannabis breeding, as well as the use and development of modern cultivation and processing techniques in his breeding work. He has become proficient in breeding cannabinoid rich varieties of hemp, as well as being very experienced in auto flower breeding.

Donald Steinberg, CEO of MCOA, stated, "We are excited to complete the first phase of industrial hemp trials in Canada, and we look forward to continue expanding operations in Canada. Our joint venture with GHG allows MCOA the opportunity to expand the Company's operations on an international level. Both Companies are excited about the endless possibilities for hemp derived CBD product this year in Canada."

