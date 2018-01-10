Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC (IRSH) Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC: Bartl Wimmer to retire as SYNLAB Group CEO 10-Jan-2018 / 13:21 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. Dr Bartl Wimmer to retire as SYNLAB Group CEO in April 2018 Deputy CEO Mathieu Floreani to succeed as Group CEO from 2 April 2018 Munich, 10 January 2018 - SYNLAB Group ('SYNLAB' or 'the Group') the leading European provider of medical diagnostic services, today announces that Dr Bartl Wimmer will retire as Group Chief Executive Officer with effect from 2 April 2018. He will remain with the Group as a Senior Advisor, a Director of the SYNLAB Board and as a significant shareholder. Mathieu Floreani, who joined the Group as Deputy CEO in 2017, will succeed Dr Bartl Wimmer as Group CEO with effect from 2 April 2018. Dr Wimmer will work closely with Mr Floreani until the end of June to effect a seamless transition. - Ends - Forward-Looking Information is Subject to Risk and Uncertainty This press release may include certain "forward-looking" statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "would," "should," "seeks," "pro forma," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or the negative of any thereof or other variations thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy or intentions. These statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual actions or results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in these forward-looking statements. As a result, these statements speak only as of the date they were made and Synlab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For more information: SYNLAB Alexander Hagen, Head of Tel.: +49 89 307602-310 Marketing & Communication E-Mail: alexander.hagen@synlab.com FTI Consulting Daniel Herbert Tel.: +49 69 9203 7183 E-Mail: daniel.herbert@fticonsulting.c om ISIN: XS1268471494, XS1268475727 Category Code: BOA TIDM: IRSH LEI Code: 549300US0Y3NXR23K397 Sequence No.: 5088 End of Announcement EQS News Service 644309 10-Jan-2018

January 10, 2018 08:24 ET (13:24 GMT)