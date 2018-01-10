CZUR M3000 Pro Book Scanner: Revolutionary Mass Digitalization Solution

SHENZHEN,China, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Smart Hardware Solutions provider CZUR TECH CO., LTD (http://www.czur.com), has developed a revolutionary book scanning system that enables easy and comfortable scanning with superior lighting settings (Innovative Side Lights) and V-shaped Book Cradle, M3000 Pro. It is a state-of-art book scanner for enterprises and libraries, launched after the smart scanner (CZUR ET16 Plus). By bringing a non-destructive scanning method, M3000 Pro is able to scan both bound and unbound materials efficiently and is perfect for mass digitalization thanks to its super-fast speed and great performance.

An Ultra-Clear and Fast Scanner- More Professional and Delicate Book Scanning Solution

CZUR M3000 Pro is integrated with powerful hardware and software for professional, fast and delicate book scanning experience. The 32-bit MIPS CPU and 20MP HD Camera enables to scan ultra-clear pages at the speed of 60 pages/min (30,000 pages/8 hours). The versatile book scanning software covers almost all library and workplaces scanning demands by supporting Smart Tilt Correction & Auto-Flatten (unique functions) and Auto Combine Sides, blank pages detection (advanced features). Particularly worth mentioning is the humanized V-shaped Book Cradle, superior ergonomic design for easy and efficient operations. Also, the upgraded lighting is designed to scan all kinds of documents, even glossy materials.

Protect Precious Documents with CZUR M3000 Pro and Accelerate to Build Digital Library

The non-destructive scanning system makes it possible to quickly build a digital library. In this case, CZUR has earned trust from worldwide prestigious university libraries, institutions, museums and government, law, and IT departments. Partners include University of Oxford, Brown University History Department, British Museum, Supreme Court IT Center (Korea) andDubai Government HR Department.

CZUR will be dedicated to carefully polishing products and developing and deepening the cooperation with more libraries/archiving centers to accelerate the process of digitalization for enterprises, universities and libraries.

For more informationabout M3000 Provisit http://www.czur.com.

About CZUR

Founded in 2013, CZUR is a global high-tech company that focuses on digitalization and archiving solutions. CZUR aims to create smart office appliances to fundamentally improve work efficiency in office and home.

Media Contact

Catherine Wang

TEL: +86-755-2397-4826

Email:Catherine@czur.com

