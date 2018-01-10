Frost & Sullivan Recognizes KPMG for Its Innovative KPMG Digital Responder Cyber Solution

KPMG Digital Responder is both preventative and investigative

SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Frost & Sullivan recognizes KPMG with its 2017 Global New Product Innovation Award for the firm's innovative KPMG Digital Responder, an automated forensic collection, analysis, and reporting solution.

Distilled from its years of digital forensic and incident response field investigations, KPMG Digital Responder is a flat-rate cyber investigations tool that allows KPMG to automate cyber response from the point of collection to reporting - at a predictable fixed price. It can reduce costs of cyber investigations; shift time spent from collecting data to actual analysis, and provides more time to organizations to make faster, more informed strategic business decisions to manage potential cyber security risks.

Customers that use KPMG Digital Responder receive a report based on the investigation type, which ranges from detailing end-user activities to understanding the impact of malicious code that may have been executed on the system. The reports are the result of data correlation, enrichment, custom filters such as date/time constraints, and threat correlation.

"Consultants need a comprehensive understanding of the client's business while infusing expertise and processes to bring efficiencies to the client's environment. KPMG Digital Responder provides visibility where traditional forensics fall short with regards to consistent and reliable investigatory processes and standardized reporting. Also, KPMG Digital Responder is extensible as it allows the collected data to be portable," said Christopher Kissel, Senior Analyst, Cybersecurity, Frost & Sullivan.

KPMG Digital Responder automates digital forensic and incident response investigators' productivity by enabling them to reach conclusions faster and with greater confidence. And, its remote data collection function reduces the need for investigators to travel and reduces time spent onsite, which can instead be spent on additional investigations.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our innovative cyber solution," said Edward Goings, Principal and the National Leader of KPMG LLP's Cyber Response Services team. "This is a testament to the work we've done to develop a solution that enables customers to understand exactly what cyber investigations will cost, allowing them to better manage their budgets, staff and expectations of the board."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Global New Product Innovation Award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it gives customers, which in turn raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

