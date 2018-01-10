Global 4WD and AWD Light Vehicle Market Forecasts 2018-2032: Latest Technological Developments and Market Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global 4WD and AWD Light Vehicle Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global 4WD (Four Wheel Drive) and AWD (All Wheel Drive) sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
This global market study includes:
- 4WD and AWD fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends from case studies of the major VMs' applications
- Updated profiles of the major four wheel drive car suppliers including their strategies and prospects
- Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Pester analysis
Application Layer
- Entertainment
- Mobile office
- Navigation
- The development of 5G
- Vehicle health
- Hardware
- Hardware: HMI
- Human Machine Interface (HMI)
- Heads-Up Display (HUD)
- User interface
- Voice Control
- Middleware
- Consumer Electronics Connectivity
- Platform management
- Operating System
- Connected space: V2X
- V2I
- V2V Communications
- V2X: Communication
OEM Overview
- BMW
- Daimler AG
- Ford
- General Motors
- Honda
- Hyundai
- Nissan
- PSA
- Renault
- Tata Motors
- Jaguar Land Rover
- Tesla Motors
- Toyota
- Lexus
- Volkswagen Group
- Audi
- SEAT
- Skoda
- Volkswagen
- Volvo Car Group
Supplier Overview
- Agero
- Airbiquity Inc
- Apple
- Argus Cyber Security
- Bosch Telematics
- Clarion
- Continental AG
- Delphi
- Denso
- Harman
- HERE
- INRIX
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nvidia
- OnStar
- Panasonic
- Preh
- Qualcomm
- Sierra Wireless
- TomTom
- Verizon Telematics
- Visteon
- WirelessCar
Trend analysis
- EVENT ROUND-UP: Top things we learned from TU-Automotive Munich 2016
- Global pilots of CAV technologies
- GM Unveils EN-V Concept - a vision for the future
- Q&A: Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO, Airbiquity
- Q&A: Malin Ekholm, Senior Director, Volvo Cars' Safety Centre
- Q&A: Malin Labecker, Director DUX Development, Volvo Cars
- SPECIAL REPORT: Apple Carplay: What does it do? And how does it compare to Android Auto?
- SPECIAL REPORT: What is eCall and when will it come to fruition?
- SPECIAL REPORT: Why car makers will need more than AI to secure their vehicles
- The lowdown on General Motors' OnStar Europe service
- ZF
- Volume forecasts
- Smartphone and Embedded Connectivity Fitment and Market Volume Rates
