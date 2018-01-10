sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.01.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.01.2018 | 15:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global 4WD and AWD Light Vehicle Market Forecasts 2018-2032: Latest Technological Developments and Market Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global 4WD and AWD Light Vehicle Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global 4WD (Four Wheel Drive) and AWD (All Wheel Drive) sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

This global market study includes:

  • 4WD and AWD fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
  • A review of the latest technological developments and market trends from case studies of the major VMs' applications
  • Updated profiles of the major four wheel drive car suppliers including their strategies and prospects
  • Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets
  • Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Pester analysis

Application Layer

  • Entertainment
  • Mobile office
  • Navigation
  • The development of 5G
  • Vehicle health
  • Hardware
  • Hardware: HMI
  • Human Machine Interface (HMI)
  • Heads-Up Display (HUD)
  • User interface
  • Voice Control
  • Middleware
  • Consumer Electronics Connectivity
  • Platform management
  • Operating System
  • Connected space: V2X
  • V2I
  • V2V Communications
  • V2X: Communication

OEM Overview

  • BMW
  • Daimler AG
  • Ford
  • General Motors
  • Honda
  • Hyundai
  • Nissan
  • PSA
  • Renault
  • Tata Motors
  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • Tesla Motors
  • Toyota
  • Lexus
  • Volkswagen Group
  • Audi
  • SEAT
  • Skoda
  • Volkswagen
  • Volvo Car Group

Supplier Overview

  • Agero
  • Airbiquity Inc
  • Apple
  • Argus Cyber Security
  • Bosch Telematics
  • Clarion
  • Continental AG
  • Delphi
  • Denso
  • Google
  • Harman
  • HERE
  • INRIX
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Nvidia
  • OnStar
  • Panasonic
  • Preh
  • Qualcomm
  • Sierra Wireless
  • TomTom
  • Verizon Telematics
  • Visteon
  • WirelessCar

Trend analysis

  • EVENT ROUND-UP: Top things we learned from TU-Automotive Munich 2016
  • Global pilots of CAV technologies
  • GM Unveils EN-V Concept - a vision for the future
  • Q&A: Kamyar Moinzadeh, President and CEO, Airbiquity
  • Q&A: Malin Ekholm, Senior Director, Volvo Cars' Safety Centre
  • Q&A: Malin Labecker, Director DUX Development, Volvo Cars
  • SPECIAL REPORT: Apple Carplay: What does it do? And how does it compare to Android Auto?
  • SPECIAL REPORT: What is eCall and when will it come to fruition?
  • SPECIAL REPORT: Why car makers will need more than AI to secure their vehicles
  • The lowdown on General Motors' OnStar Europe service
  • ZF
  • Volume forecasts
  • Smartphone and Embedded Connectivity Fitment and Market Volume Rates

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cpj8zz/global_4wd_and?w=5

Media Contact:


Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2018 PR Newswire