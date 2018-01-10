Global 4WD and AWD Light Vehicle Market Forecasts 2018-2032: Latest Technological Developments and Market Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global 4WD (Four Wheel Drive) and AWD (All Wheel Drive) sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

This global market study includes:

4WD and AWD fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends from case studies of the major VMs' applications

Updated profiles of the major four wheel drive car suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Market size forecasts for the top 14 markets

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Pester analysis



Application Layer



Entertainment

Mobile office

Navigation

The development of 5G

Vehicle health

Hardware

Hardware: HMI

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Heads-Up Display (HUD)

User interface

Voice Control

Middleware

Consumer Electronics Connectivity

Platform management

Operating System

Connected space: V2X

V2I

V2V Communications

V2X: Communication

OEM Overview



BMW

Daimler AG

Ford

General Motors

Honda

Hyundai

Nissan

PSA

Renault

Tata Motors

Jaguar Land Rover

Tesla Motors

Toyota

Lexus

Volkswagen Group

Audi

SEAT

Skoda

Volkswagen

Volvo Car Group

Supplier Overview



Agero

Airbiquity Inc

Apple

Argus Cyber Security

Bosch Telematics

Clarion

Continental AG

Delphi

Denso

Google

Harman

HERE

INRIX

Microsoft Corp.

Nvidia

OnStar

Panasonic

Preh

Qualcomm

Sierra Wireless

TomTom

Verizon Telematics

Visteon

WirelessCar

Trend analysis



EVENT ROUND-UP: Top things we learned from TU-Automotive Munich 2016

Global pilots of CAV technologies

GM Unveils EN-V Concept - a vision for the future

Q&A: Kamyar Moinzadeh , President and CEO, Airbiquity

, President and CEO, Airbiquity Q&A: Malin Ekholm , Senior Director, Volvo Cars' Safety Centre

, Senior Director, Volvo Cars' Safety Centre Q&A: Malin Labecker, Director DUX Development, Volvo Cars

SPECIAL REPORT: Apple Carplay: What does it do? And how does it compare to Android Auto?

SPECIAL REPORT: What is eCall and when will it come to fruition?

SPECIAL REPORT: Why car makers will need more than AI to secure their vehicles

The lowdown on General Motors' OnStar Europe service

ZF

Volume forecasts

Smartphone and Embedded Connectivity Fitment and Market Volume Rates

