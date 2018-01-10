Global Medical Equipment Rental Market Forecast to 2027

LONDON, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Durable Medical Equipment, Surgical Equipment, Personal and Home Care Equipment, Electrical and Digital Equipment, Storage and transport, Personal & Home Care Rental, Institutional Medical Equipment Rental and Leading Companies

The global medical equipment rental market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2016, the market was estimated at $41.7bn and dominated by the durable medical equipment submarket.

Report Scope

•Global Medical Equipment Rental MarketForecast to 2027

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global medical equipment rental marketby device category:

- Durable Medical Equipment segment

- Surgical Equipment segment

- Personal and Home Care Equipment segment

- Electrical and Digital Equipment segment

- Storage and transport segment

• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global medical equipment rental marketby end-user:

- Personal & Home Care Rental

- Institutional Medical Equipment Rental

• This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2027 for theseregional and national markets:

- North America:US & Canada

- Latin America:Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America

- Europe:the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland. Rest of Europe

- Asia-Pacific:China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific

- RoW:GCC Countries, South Africa, North Africa

Each regional market is further segmented by device category and by end-user.

• This report discusses theDrivers, Restraints, Trends, Opportunitiesas well as thePorter's Five Forcesthat influence the medical equipment rental market.

• Our study discusses theselected leading companiesthat are the major players in the global medical equipment rental market:

- Centric Health Corporation

- Stryker Corporation

- Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

- Universal Hospital Services, Inc.

- US-Med Equip, Inc.

- Westside Medical Supply

- Nunn's Home Medical Equipment

- Agito Medical A/S

- Devon Medical

- Woodley Equipment Company Ltd.

Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global medical equipment rental market. You find data, trends and predictions.

