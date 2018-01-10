Consul General Director General of International Trade Welcomes Move

CEO of Templars World Economic Forum Leader, Kitty Parry, to become Vested UK Senior Advisor

Vested, currently the fastest-growing public relations agency in the world, according to industry data, today announced that it has acquired Templars Communications, a strategic financial communications agency in London with clients including Tavistock Investments and Multrees.

Templars' staff, client base, and relationships will serve as the starting point of Vested's expansion into the European market. Established in 2015, Vested specializes in financial communications and earned 12 industry awards in 2017, including the much-coveted Best Places to Work Award from PRWeek, while adding great people and top companies, such as Morgan Stanley, to its professional staff and client roster.

Said Antony Phillipson, Her Majesty's Consul General in New York and Director General of International Trade North America: "This investment by Vested shows that the bond between New York City and London, the world's top two financial centres, is as strong as ever. We are delighted to welcome Vested to the UK, along with its commitment to understanding and demystifying the financial services and technology space."

"We've been looking for the right opportunity to establish an office in London, and acquiring Templars was a natural next step," said Ishviene Arora, co-founder and chief operating officer of Vested. "Our two firms are passionate about the financial industry and share a zealous commitment to delivering value to clients, and we're excited to seize the opportunities this combination will create for us and for our clients."

Kitty Parry, CEO and founder of Templars and a Young Global Leader in the World Economic Forum, will join Vested UK as a senior advisor. Her client-facing role will include providing executive-level counsel and sharing insights on the macro issues that impact how financial services organizations market and communicate. Parry is also founder and CEO of Social Media Compliance, a startup that helps financial firms manage the risks that social media use creates.

"Vested has quickly become a force in both the communications and the finance industries. What the team has accomplished in just over two years is truly amazing, and I look forward to being a part of its continued growth," Parry said.

Vested's strategy is to continually add new dimensions to its position as the premiere marketing communications and public relations partner for finance-focused companies, and the expansion into the UK is an important step of this ambitious strategy. Since its inception in 2015, Vested has formed an investment fund, appointed Milton Ezrati as its chief economist, led the formation of a global network of fintech PR agencies, and ventured into broadcasting news.

Arnold Hill Co. advised Templars on the deal. Terms were undisclosed.

About Vested

Named the world's fastest growing public relations agency, Vested is an integrated communications firm focused on the future of finance. Vested's approach merges deep financial expertise with creativity to deliver award-winning, integrated campaigns for our global clienteles.

Vested is a founding member of the Global Fintech PR Network and recently launched the industry's first agency-run investment group, Vested Ventures. Learn more at www.fullyvested.com, or via Twitter or LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005224/en/

Contacts:

DH Communications

Donya Hengehold, 314-276-4995

donya@dh-communications.com