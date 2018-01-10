The Dutch-British oil giant will build a 20 MW solar facility at its Moerdijk chemicals site. The project is part of the group's strategy to install solar facilities at its own operations.

Shell is planning to construct a 20 MW solar power facility at its Moerdijk chemicals site, in the Port of Moerdijk, in the south of the Netherlands.

With construction scheduled to start this year, the plant will be installed on an unused parcel of land at Shell Moerdijk, one of Europe's largest chemicals manufacturing sites, the company said. The project will be implemented by its New Energies Business Unit.

"Shell recognises that solar will play an increasing ...

