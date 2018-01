The "world's largest" thin film solar PV rooftop project has been completed in Turkey, says Zorlu Solar. The 10 MW plant has recently been grid connected, it says.

Smart Solar has completed work on what is said to be the world's largest thin film solar PV rooftop project.

Located at the Tosçelik ERW Pipe Production Facilities in the Osmaniye Organized Industrial Zone, the plant is expected to cover 30% of Tosçelik's annual ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...