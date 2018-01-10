Business information and events group Euromoney has sold its Institutional Investor Journals (II Journals) business segment to Pageant Media for an undisclosed sum. II Journals publish analysis of global investment and finance, with an online archive of 10,000 articles. The business has 12 titles available online and in print, covering various disciplines in portfolio management and finance. Chairman and chief executive officer Diane Alfano said: "II Journals is a high-quality business but not ...

