Chinese consumer prices fell short of forecasts in December alongside a drop in factory gate inflation in the Asian giant to a 13-month low, possibly opening the way up for looser central bank policy. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the rate of gain in headline consumer prices edged up from a 1.7% clip year-on-year in November to 1.8% for December. However, economists had projected a reading of 1.9%. Furthermore, the rise was entirely down to rising food prices, driven by those ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...