Network Medical Review Company, Ltd.: Network Medical Review Co. Ltd. Achieves HITRUST CSF(R) Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Risk, and Compliance

ROCKFORD, IL / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Network Medical Review Co. Ltd., ("NMR") a leading provider of independent medical examination services, peer review services, and disability review services today announced the NMR platform and portals have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST®. With the HITRUST CSF Certified Status, NMR meets key healthcare regulations and requirements for protecting and securing sensitive private healthcare information.

HITRUST CSF Certified status indicates that the organization's information technology infrastructure and platforms have met industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk, and places NMR in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Healthcare providers and management service organizations are under great pressure to meet complex compliance requirements that include technical and process elements such as HIPAA, NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said Dan Cavanagh, Chief Information Officer at NMR. "The HITRUST CSF is the gold-standard that needs to be met, and NMR is pleased to be able to demonstrate its commitment by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"HITRUST has been working with the industry to ensure the appropriate information protection requirements are met when sensitive health information is accessed or stored in a cloud environment," said Ken Vander Wal, Chief Compliance Officer, HITRUST. "We are pleased that NMR has taken the steps necessary to achieve HITRUST CSF Certified status, and we expect their customers to have confidence in this designation."

About Network Medical Review

Network Medical Review Co. Ltd, a division of ExamWorks Group, Inc., is an Independent Review Organization that specializes in evidence-based medical solutions for the insurance, managed care, legal, and medical industries. NMR is accredited by URAC for IRO-C 5.0, receives a SOC 2® Type 2 report annually, and is Sarbanes-Oxley compliant. NMR's headquarters are in Rockford, Illinois.

