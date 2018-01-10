Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest digital analytics engagement study on the financial services industry. A leading provider of financial services wanted to understand the present environment and find lucrative ways to manage operations. The client wanted to enhance marketing efforts to progress ROI.

According to the digital analytics experts at Quantzig, "The financial services industry is witnessing a shift toward a consumer-centric business environment to expand market liquidity and decrease business leverage."

Financial services are considered to be the support system of any economy and specify the socio-economic well-being of any country. Financial services firms are finding it tough to provide applications and software that are complaint and risk-free owing to rapid globally. Top financial services establishments are also looking beyond compliance to enhance their business and augment financial performance in spite of all the risk and rigorous regulations across the financial industry.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client to identify the most relevant data and create meaningful insights to make informed business decisions. The client was able to improve their marketing ROI, content offerings, and overall business performance.

This digital analytics solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Collect, measure, and analyze data

Measure the effectiveness of their marketing campaigns

This digital analytics solution provided predictive insights on:

Gaining insights into ways to measure relative business metrics

Enhancing overall operational efficiency

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 13 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

