The "Global Light Vehicle Access and Security Market Report Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The 2018 edition of this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE light vehicle access and security sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE passive entry fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including corporate latches, double-locking, keyless entry, smart keys, car keys, car locks, advanced key fobs, access by phone)
- Case studies focusing on advanced key fobs, MPVs and sliding doors, passive entry in vans, smart tailgate opening, split smart keys and security models
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary for door latches and passive entry
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including TRW and Delphi
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Updated profiles of the major suppliers including their strategies and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Aisin Seiki
- Alpha Corporation
- Brose
- Continental
- Delphi
- Denso
- Giobert
- Hella
- Honda Lock
- Hulsbeck Furst (HuF)
- Inteva
- Kiekert
- Magna-Intier
- Marquardt
- Mitsui Kinzoku ACT/GECOM
- Omron
- Shiroki
- Strattec
- Tokai Rika
- TRW
- U-Shin
- Valeo
- Witte
- Forecasts
- Active keyless entry
- Passive keyless entry
- Standard key entry
- Markets
- Door latches
- Passive entry systems
- Technologies
- Case studies
- Advanced key fobs
- Ford's MyKey
- Linking the key to the mobile, using the mobile phone as a key the ultimate connected car
- Suppliers also show their own developments in smart keys
- Audi's Keyless Entry and Start
- MPVs and sliding doors present technical challenges for door access system design
- Passive entry in vans the case of the Mercedes Sprinter and problems with Pick-ups being stolen
- Smart tailgate or boot opening
- Split smart keys
- The A8 L Security model a different side of the vehicle security market
- Advanced key fobs
- Corporate latches a clever route to cutting costs
- Volkswagen: the leader in corporate latches
- Double locking a failure, but a harbinger of change even so
- Keyless entry systems
- Smart Keys
- Valeo's Insync vehicle access by phone
- Case studies
- Vehicle crime
- Anti-theft developments for smart keys
- Economic conditions may well lead to a rise in vehicle crime
- Electric and hybrid vehicles a new vulnerable sector
- How do modern thieves steal cars?
- The most frequently stolen cars and trends in the US to counter vehicle theft
- Vehicle crime is not declining it is changing significantly
- What is to be done?
