Global Electric and Hybrid Light Vehicles Market 2018-2032: Review of the Latest Technological Developments and Market Trends

The "Global Electric and Hybrid Light Vehicles Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2031.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Production volumes (by OEM) for the global electric vehicle, mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid passenger car markets to 2031

Future volume drivers

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (within E-REV, BEV, Start-stop, mild hybrids, parallel/power-split hybrids, plug-in parallel hybrids)

Alternative fuels

Product landscapes (details of OEM model-level activity)

Electric and hybrid vehicle market size forecasts out to 2031 by region

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Wells to wheels' carbon balance

Alternatives to electrification

Biodiesel



Ethanol



Future fuels conclusions



Hydrogen



Daimler





General Motors





Honda





Hydrogen market projections





Hyundai





Toyota



Natural gas and LPG

Electric trucks

Electric utility capacity

Electrified vehicle technology

Electric-drive vehicles



BEV





E-REV



Hybrids



Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids





Mild hybrids





Plug-in parallel hybrids





Start-stop systems

Forecasts

Forecast data



Advanced battery forecasts





Electric vehicle forecasts





Full hybrids forecast





Mild hybrid forecasts





48 volt mild hybrids





Plug-in hybrid forecasts





Production history of electrified vehicles





Battery electric vehicles







Full hybrid vehicles







Mild hybrid vehicles







PHEV/EREV vehicles



Forecast drivers



Battery cost projections





China





Fuel prices





Lithium-ion cell production capacity





Regional preferences





Regulation of carbon and other emissions





Vehicle costs, new financial models, and battery costs

Geopolitics of lithium

Loss of OEM control over core technology

Product landscape

Electric vehicles



Electric vehicle companies





Group 1: In production







BMW - Mini









Coda









Daimler: Smart - Mercedes-Benz









General Motors electrics









Mitsubishi









Nissan









Renault









Subaru electrics









Tesla









Think









Volvo (Geely)







Group 2: The cautious







Bollor Group









BYD









Fiat Chrysler Automobiles









Ford









Honda









Hyundai-Kia









Karma (was Fisker)









Mahindra Reva









NEVS (was Saab)









PSA Groupe









Tata









Toyota









VW Group electric vehicles









Audi electric vehicles











Porsche electric vehicles











Volkswagen electric vehicles







Group 3: The intenders







Aptera









Dongfeng-Nissan









Heuliez









Jaguar Land Rover electrics









Lotus









Magna









Mazda









Proton









SAIC









Yamaha (in partnership with Gordon Murray Design)



Full hybrids



Full hybrid companies





Group 1 - Toyota







Higher capacity, lithium cells









Plug-in hybrids: 2012 Prius & others









Three Prius generations and other hybrids







Group 2: The second tier







BMW









BYD









Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)









Fiat Chrysler Automobiles









Ford









General Motors hybrids









Honda









Hyundai-Kia









Jaguar Land Rover hybrids









Mazda









Mitsubishi









Nissan









PSA Groupe









Volvo / Geely









VW Group hybrids









Audi











Bentley











Porsche











Skoda











Volkswagen







Group 3: The intenders







Changan









Renault









Saab









SAIC



Mild hybrids



Mild hybrid companies





BMW







Changan







Chery







General Motors mild hybrids







Honda







Hyundai-Kia







Mercedes-Benz







PSA Groupe







Subaru hybrids







Suzuki

