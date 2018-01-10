Global Electric and Hybrid Light Vehicles Market 2018-2032: Review of the Latest Technological Developments and Market Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Electric and Hybrid Light Vehicles Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global electric and hybrid light vehicle, major electric and hybrid light vehicle manufacturers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts out to 2031.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Production volumes (by OEM) for the global electric vehicle, mild hybrid, full hybrid and plug-in hybrid passenger car markets to 2031
- Future volume drivers
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (within E-REV, BEV, Start-stop, mild hybrids, parallel/power-split hybrids, plug-in parallel hybrids)
- Alternative fuels
- Product landscapes (details of OEM model-level activity)
- Electric and hybrid vehicle market size forecasts out to 2031 by region
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Wells to wheels' carbon balance
- Alternatives to electrification
- Biodiesel
- Ethanol
- Future fuels conclusions
- Hydrogen
- Daimler
- General Motors
- Honda
- Hydrogen market projections
- Hyundai
- Toyota
- Natural gas and LPG
- Electric trucks
- Electric utility capacity
- Electrified vehicle technology
- Electric-drive vehicles
- BEV
- E-REV
- Hybrids
- Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids
- Mild hybrids
- Plug-in parallel hybrids
- Start-stop systems
- Forecasts
- Forecast data
- Advanced battery forecasts
- Electric vehicle forecasts
- Full hybrids forecast
- Mild hybrid forecasts
- 48 volt mild hybrids
- Plug-in hybrid forecasts
- Production history of electrified vehicles
- Battery electric vehicles
- Full hybrid vehicles
- Mild hybrid vehicles
- PHEV/EREV vehicles
- Forecast drivers
- Battery cost projections
- China
- Fuel prices
- Lithium-ion cell production capacity
- Regional preferences
- Regulation of carbon and other emissions
- Vehicle costs, new financial models, and battery costs
- Geopolitics of lithium
- Loss of OEM control over core technology
- Product landscape
- Electric vehicles
- Electric vehicle companies
- Group 1: In production
- BMW - Mini
- Coda
- Daimler: Smart - Mercedes-Benz
- General Motors electrics
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- Renault
- Subaru electrics
- Tesla
- Think
- Volvo (Geely)
- Group 2: The cautious
- Bollor Group
- BYD
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Ford
- Honda
- Hyundai-Kia
- Karma (was Fisker)
- Mahindra Reva
- NEVS (was Saab)
- PSA Groupe
- Tata
- Toyota
- VW Group electric vehicles
- Audi electric vehicles
- Porsche electric vehicles
- Volkswagen electric vehicles
- Group 3: The intenders
- Aptera
- Dongfeng-Nissan
- Heuliez
- Jaguar Land Rover electrics
- Lotus
- Magna
- Mazda
- Proton
- SAIC
- Yamaha (in partnership with Gordon Murray Design)
- Full hybrids
- Full hybrid companies
- Group 1 - Toyota
- Higher capacity, lithium cells
- Plug-in hybrids: 2012 Prius & others
- Three Prius generations and other hybrids
- Group 2: The second tier
- BMW
- BYD
- Daimler (Mercedes-Benz)
- Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
- Ford
- General Motors hybrids
- Honda
- Hyundai-Kia
- Jaguar Land Rover hybrids
- Mazda
- Mitsubishi
- Nissan
- PSA Groupe
- Volvo / Geely
- VW Group hybrids
- Audi
- Bentley
- Porsche
- Skoda
- Volkswagen
- Group 3: The intenders
- Changan
- Renault
- Saab
- SAIC
- Mild hybrids
- Mild hybrid companies
- BMW
- Changan
- Chery
- General Motors mild hybrids
- Honda
- Hyundai-Kia
- Mercedes-Benz
- PSA Groupe
- Subaru hybrids
- Suzuki
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jqm3nk/global_electric?w=5
