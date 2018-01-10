Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2018) - Goldbelt Empires Limited (TSXV: GBE) (the "Company" or "Goldbelt Empires") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general and extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on December 29, 2017 (the "Meeting"). The Company is pleased to announce the re-election of the following individuals to its Board of Directors: James Varanese, Marc Bamber, Ian Harris, and Philipp Koether. The Company notes that Jonathan Challis, Victor Dusik and Harry Ackerman did not stand for re-election as directors, and Mr. Dusik also stepped down as CFO and corporate secretary. Chairman James Varanese said, "The Company is very grateful to Jonathan, Victor and Harry for their excellent leadership.The Company has commenced a search for a new CFO and Marc Bamber will act as interim CFO." James Varanese, Chairman, will act as Corporate Secretary. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Company approved the appointment of MNP LLP as Canadian auditors of the Company and the appointment of UBC & CO as Hong Kong auditors of the Company, and approved resolutions setting the directors' remuneration, authorizing the issuance and allotment of shares, approving the Company's stock option plan and a 30:1 consolidation (all of which is more particularly described in the Company's management information circular dated November 30, 2017).

About Goldbelt Empires

Goldbelt Empires is a gold explorer focused on the West African Goldbelt, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. For more information also go to the Company's web site www.goldbeltempires.com. For more information on the business and property of the Company, readers are referred to the Company's Final Prospectus dated September 22, 2015, available at the Company's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Specifically, this news release includes, but is not limited to, forward-looking statements with respect to the hiring of a successor CFO. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "anticipates", "believes" and similar expressions and statements related to matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: risks associated with general economic conditions, loss of markets, inability to obtain regulatory approvals and other regulatory matters. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

