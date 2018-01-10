Global Heavy Trucks Market Report 2018 & Profiles of the Major Truck Manufacturers Including their Strategies and Prospects

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Heavy Trucks Market" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global heavy trucks sector, major manufacturers, top markets, manufacturing trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Heavy truck market size estimates (market sales) for the top countries
- A review of the latest manufacturing developments and market trends (including active safety, biofuels, emissions, fuel economy, hybrids, selective catalytic reduction, exhaust gas recirculation)
- Manufacturer sales and production estimates and forecasts
- Profiles of the major truck manufacturers including their strategies and prospects
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Ashok Leyland
- Future prospects
- Production
- Chinese manufacturers
- Beiqi Foton
- China National Heavy Duty Truck Group Co. Ltd
- Dongfeng Motor Group
- First Automotive Works (FAW)
- Daimler Trucks
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Hino Motors
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Isuzu Motors Ltd.
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Iveco
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- KamAZ
- Future prospects
- Production
- MAN SE
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Navistar International
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Paccar
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Scania AB
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Tata Motors Limited
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Volvo Trucks
- Future prospects
- Production
- Sales
- Electric trucks
- Markets
- China
- Europe
- India
- Japan
- North American Free Trade Agreement markets (NAFTA)
- Russia
- South America
- World production of trucks over GVW 6 tonnes
- Technologies
- Active safety
- Biofuels
- Biomethane
- First-generation biodiesel
- Second-generation biodiesel
- Volvo's BioDME project
- Emissions
- Archive of historic emissions regulations by region
- Brazil
- China
- Europe
- Emission standards
- Euro VI regulation
- India
- Japan
- Mexico
- Russia
- Heavy-duty engines
- United States
- Fuel economy
- Alternative drivetrains are attracting interest
- Conventional technology has a role to play
- Developments in powertrain will become increasingly important
- Optimised transmission systems will become more common
- The EPA SmartWay programme encourages fuel savings
- Hybrids
- Selective catalytic reduction (SCR) versus enhanced exhaust gas recirculation (EGR)
- EGR
- SCR
- The future for SCR versus EGR
