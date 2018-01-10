The Leaders Group Selects Sycamore Company to Enhance Back-Office Processing

Sycamore Company Reinforces Industry Leadership as Technology Vendor of Choice for Rapidly Expanding Network of Broker Dealers and RIAs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / Sycamore Company, a leading provider of back-office technology solutions for broker dealers and RIAs, today announced it has been selected by The Leaders Group, a premier broker dealer for brokerage general agents, insurance agents, and independent financial advisors, to help streamline its back-office operations.

Increasingly stringent regulatory demands, including the Department of Labor's (DOL) upcoming Fiduciary Rule, place additional pressure on brokers dealers and RIAs to access client-related data more quickly and efficiently. To meet these demands, broker dealers and RIAs require modern and streamlined back-end technology solutions. The Leaders Group selected Sycamore for the breadth of its platform - software that fully supports Compensation, Compliance, Advisor Management and Data Aggregation that can be fully customized to fit the company's specific needs.

"We were looking for more than another vendor - we wanted a business partner with a deep understanding of the industry and proven ability to execute and deliver customized solutions quickly," said Dave Wickersham, CEO, The Leaders Group. "Sycamore Company is that partner to us. Their integrated solution will allow us to not only meet upcoming regulatory requirements but to more effectively grow our business."

Sycamore worked with The Leaders Group and several of their vendors to build custom integrations including Advizr, a financial planning software company, and CapitalROCK's "RightBRIDGE Annuity Wizard," a leading annuity tool. The integrations will help minimize and, in some cases, completely eliminate dual entry of data, streamline business flow between the vendors and The Leaders Group, as well as ensure all data is captured and properly documented.

"Clients are increasingly looking for efficient solutions to access their data and remain compliant," said Mike Overdorf, CEO, Sycamore Company. "We are thrilled to be working with industry-leading companies such as The Leaders Group in order to automate and streamline processes. By helping our clients do business more effectively we enable them to unlock tangible value in their day to day operations."

About Sycamore Company

Sycamore Company is a modern back-office technology solution for broker dealers and RIAs. Through the power of Salesforce, Sycamore provides the engine enabling clients to manage commission reporting, compliance review and advisor compensation on one integrated platform. Through consultation, implementation, and training to clients, Sycamore Company streamlines the normally arduous process of selecting and implementing the proper software applications.

PR Contact

Lauren Herman

Caliber Corporate Advisers

+1.952.221.4615

lauren@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Sycamore Company