ExamWorks Clinical Solutions Introduces New Management Options for Medicare Set Aside Post-Settlement Administration Services in Partnership with Ametros Financial

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2018 / ExamWorks Clinical Solutions ("ExamWorks") announced today new Medicare Set Aside (MSA) post-settlement administration (PSA) features for professional administration and self-administration through its partnership with Ametros Financial. As a result of the alliance, Ametros' CareGuard™ and Amethyst™ healthcards will be available to ExamWorks Clinical Solutions clients who elect to use Ametros' post-settlement account services to simplify ongoing administration.

Ametros' CareGuard™ helps individuals maximize their settlement funds and take control of their medical care. For injured parties who want to utilize their bank account, Ametros' Amethyst™ is available for self-administration.

With either healthcard, the injured party has access to significant discounts via medical networks for their medications, doctor bills, and medical equipment. The healthcard eliminates the bill handling burden from the injured party and ensures that payments are submitted accurately and directly to providers.

ExamWorks Clinical Solutions President Jeff Gurtcheff said, "Our service portfolio delivers savings and efficiencies to Medicare Set Asides, and upholds our commitment to care, control, and compliance. Our partnership with Ametros means more closed claims and reduced reserves for ExamWorks' clients while helping settle simple and difficult cases where the injured party is anxious about future medical needs."

Professional administration of MSA or medical settlement funds provides security and protection for all parties involved in a settlement. By having experts perform the post-settlement reporting required by Medicare for MSAs and other government entities, ExamWorks assures that all parties are adequately protected in the settlement. A dedicated support team assists the injured party and providers, eliminating post-settlement issues and making sure all parties follow Medicare's guidelines. To submit a case for professional or self-administration, please contact us at info@examworks-cs.com.

About ExamWorks Clinical Solutions

ExamWorks Clinical Solutions is the industry leader in Medicare Secondary Payer compliance, combining Medicare Set-Aside, conditional payment, and post-settlement services. The company provides comprehensive clinical mitigation programs and medical and vocational case management to insurers, self-insureds, and third-party administrators. ExamWorks Clinical Solutions, an ExamWorks Company, is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About Ametros Financial

Ametros is changing the way individuals navigate healthcare by providing them with the tools and support necessary to make savvy decisions on how to spend their medical funds. The company's portfolio includes CareGuard™, Amethyst Healthcard™, and CareQuote™. CareGuard™ is the first fully automated solution for professional administration which gives the member 24/7 insight into their spending and savings trends. Ametros Financial, a Clarion Capital Partners company, is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

