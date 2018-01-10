Infiniti Research, a global market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new marketing strategy study on the telecommunication industry. A leading telecommunication industry player wanted to guarantee that the product and service offerings meet the customers' demands and gather insights into ways to develop profitable long-term relationships with the customers. The client wanted to improve their marketing activities and devise a marketing strategy to attract new customers.

According to the marketing strategy professionals at Infiniti, "The telecommunication industry has flourished and is now anticipated to grow further in the coming years with the emergence of the internet over the past couple of decades."

The telecommunication industry is comprised of companies that make communication possible on a global scale, through the phone or the Internet. These businesses generate the set-up that allows data to be sent anywhere in the world. The global telecommunication industry is mainly driven by innovations and the ongoing technological developments, which help companies to offer a varied range of facilities at low-cost margins.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the client to upsurge their focus on categorizing and scrutinizing the principal market and the secondary market and assess the competition. The client was able to develop a marketing mix to distinguish the product and service offerings with that of the players within the telecommunication industry.

This marketing strategy solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Develop a robust marketing campaign

Gather insights into ways to position the product

This marketing strategy solution offered predictive insights on:

Generating better return on the investments

Developing a marketing mix

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

