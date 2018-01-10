The "Advanced Engine Technologies for Meeting CO 2 and Fuel Economy Targets - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging light vehicle engine technologies required to meet CO 2 and fuel economy mandates, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this engine technologies global market study includes:

Diesel and gasoline, fuel injection system and forced induction fitment and size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in engine technology (combustion strategies such as: Atkinson cycle

HCCI/CAI

lean burn

variable compression ratio and stratified charge). Also: fuel injection system developments

effects of downsizing and downspeeding

kinetic and thermal energy recovery

forced induction

engine material developments

variable valve actuation

alternatives to the internal combustion engine and alternative fuels such as hydrogen and CNG.

Regional engine supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE engine technology suppliers including Tenneco, Zircotec, Federal Mogul, Delphi, Nemak and Kolbenschmidt

A sector PESTER analysis

Updated profiles of the major engine technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Pester analysis

Market forecasts 48 volt mild hybrids Diesel engines Forecasts forced induction total Fuel injection systems Hydrogen market projections Petrol engines VW diesel emission scandal

OEM overview BMW Daimler Fiat-Chrysler Ford Fuji Heavy Industries GM Honda Honda engine that's 45% thermally efficient Hyundai-Kia Jaguar Land Rover Mazda Nissan PSA Groupe Renault Toyota Volkswagen Volvo

Supplier overview BorgWarner BorgWarner Bosch-Mahle Continental AG Delphi Automotive Denso Federal-Mogul Hanon Systems Honeywell International Inc. IHI/IHI Charging Systems International Keihin Corp Mahle Mahle-Behr Martinrea Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Modine Robert Bosch GmbH Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding) Sogefi Stanadyne Valeo Wabco Others

Technology overview 48V mild hybrids OEM 48V activity Supplier 48V activity What will 48V bring? Alternatives to electrification Biodiesel Ethanol Future fuels conclusions Hydrogen Daimler General Motors Honda Hyundai Toyota Natural gas and LPG Atkinson developments Thermally efficient Toyota and Honda engines Downsizing/downspeeding Active engine mounts Pendulum dampers Energy recovery Exhaust gas heat recovery KERS Rankine heat engines Stirling engines Thermoelectric generators Thermoelectric nanowires van der Waals Schottky diode Forced induction Forced induction technical developments Fuel injection systems Diesel Injection rate shaping Rail pressures Supplier competitive positioning diesel injection Variable nozzle Other developments Petrol Supplier competitive positioning for petrol injection Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids Other alternative engines HCCI/CAI OEMs and HCCI Ignition Alternative ignition systems Lean burn Materials Engine blocks Split cycle engines Stratified charge Variable compression ratio Variable compression ratio engines Variable displacement engine Variable Valve Actuation Camless engines Cylinder deactivation Diesel VVA



