TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/18 -- Effective immediately the shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: January 10, 2018

Symbol: N

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

