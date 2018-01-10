The "The 2017 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Report Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The 2018 edition of this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE front end modules sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE front-end modules market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, pedestrian protection, strengthening, lightweighting, green tech, reinforcing agents)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Plastic Omnium, SABIC, JSP, Continental

Updated profiles of the major automotive front-end module suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Companies Calsonic Kansei Corporation Denso Corporation Faurecia SA Customers and contracts Merger and acquisition activity Products HBPO GmbH Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd. Magna International Inc. Plastic Omnium (Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA) Samvardhana Motherson Peguform Valeo SA Others Accuride Corporation Benteler AG Flex-N-Gate Corporation Hanon Systems SL Corporation Tower International

Forecasts Front-end modules

Markets Emerging markets Market shares Asia Europe North America

Technologies Innovations High strength bumper beams Lighter bumpers Mazda's bumper recycling system Milliken develops reinforcing agent for polyolefins that cuts weight Recycled plastic bumper Renault uses ExxonMobil Chemical's Exxtral TPO SABIC's resin solution Technical trends Material matters Protecting the pedestrian Continental's air hose Continental's intelligent pedestrian protection system TRW's pedestrian protection system Valeo's Safe4U

Archive Appendix 1 Standard requirements for pedestrian protection Denso's plant-derived resin radiator Plastic front-end module



