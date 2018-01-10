The "The 2017 Global Light Vehicle Front End Modules Report Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The 2018 edition of this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global light vehicle OE front end modules sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE front-end modules market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, pedestrian protection, strengthening, lightweighting, green tech, reinforcing agents)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Plastic Omnium, SABIC, JSP, Continental
- Updated profiles of the major automotive front-end module suppliers including their strategies and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Companies
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- Faurecia SA
- Customers and contracts
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- HBPO GmbH
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Magna International Inc.
- Plastic Omnium (Compagnie Plastic Omnium SA)
- Samvardhana Motherson Peguform
- Valeo SA
- Others
- Accuride Corporation
- Benteler AG
- Flex-N-Gate Corporation
- Hanon Systems
- SL Corporation
- Tower International
- Forecasts
- Front-end modules
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Market shares
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- Technologies
- Innovations
- High strength bumper beams
- Lighter bumpers
- Mazda's bumper recycling system
- Milliken develops reinforcing agent for polyolefins that cuts weight
- Recycled plastic bumper
- Renault uses ExxonMobil Chemical's Exxtral TPO
- SABIC's resin solution
- Technical trends
- Material matters
- Protecting the pedestrian
- Continental's air hose
- Continental's intelligent pedestrian protection system
- TRW's pedestrian protection system
- Valeo's Safe4U
- Innovations
- Archive
- Appendix 1 Standard requirements for pedestrian protection
- Denso's plant-derived resin radiator
- Plastic front-end module
