IQPC Launches Intelligent Automation Nordics: RPA & AI Summit 2018

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The go-to event for automation professionals in Scandinavia, the Baltics and Northern Europe.

The second annual Intelligent Automation Nordics: RPA & AI Summit 2018 was launched earlier today by IQPC, championing robotic process automation and artificial intelligence in the Nordic region. The summit will take place 23 - 25 April 2018 at the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark.

After a hugely successful flagship summit at the Excel London last November, RPA Week 2017, the Nordic edition brings a new name and a new focus. Intelligent Automation encompasses robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cognitive computing and many other cutting-edge technologies under one term, and is the next step in the automation journey.

Jon Eklöf, Director Innovation and Digital Transformation at GKN Aerospace, a key speaker at the summit said: "This is a great opportunity where people with similar challenges get to meet and perhaps come to a solution together." Another speaker, Anna Lagerhed , RPA Project Manager at Skanska stated: "I really am looking forward to learning about how other companies manage their RPA teams, getting new ideas in terms of organization, maintenance and prioritization"

Other influential Nordic organisations taking to the stage include Maersk, Skat, Danica Pension, Danske Bank, Nykredit, Orsted, Statoil, Stena Line, Ericsson, Carlsberg, Arla, Telenor, City of Helsinki and Lantmäteriet. Overall, 60 senior automation experts will be taking to the stage, leading 55 insight and thought-provoking sessions, from case studies to intimate interactive discussion groups.

Key topics covered at the 3-day summit include key sessions such as:

Nordea speaking on combining cognitive systems with your robots to take automation to the next level

RPA and AI in the public sector: the Migri experience - the Finnish Immigration Service

DFDS on Smart data analytics to improve processes and increase revenue

Statoil and TDC discuss the RPA journey: practical advice for starting up quickly

Danica Pension on creating and maintaining a culture of ownership in your RPA team

Creating reliable virtual assistants that enhance the customer experience with If P&C Insurance

GKN Aerospace, City of Copenhagen and Stena Line debate the AI business case: the benefits versus the risks of moving to cognitive systems

The full 3-day agenda is available here: https://goo.gl/5Sgi58

About Intelligent Automation Nordics: RPA & AI Summit 2018

Intelligent Automation Nordics: RPA & AI Summit 2018 is the leading automation event in the Nordic region. It is part of the wider Intelligent Automation series, with over 10 events worldwide, organised by IQPC. More info: https://rpanordics.com/