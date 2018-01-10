Global Light Vehicle Electric Motors Market 2018-2032: Latest Technological Developments and Market Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Light Vehicle Electric Motors Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE electric motors sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- Automotive OE electric motors (for electric parking brakes, actuator mirrors, power folding mirrors, seating, steering, sunroofs, windows, wipers) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (capacitive liftgates, seat belt retractors, control pedals, compact DC motors, compact steering motors, grille shutters, micro-motors, lighter window lift drives, smaller motors)
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and VMs including Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, Inteva, IDEAdvance
- Updated profiles of the major automotive electric motor suppliers including their strategies and prospects
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Pester analysis
- Companies
- Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG
- Brose content in selected models
- Denso Corporation
- Globe Motors
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Johnson Electric Holdings Limited
- Mitsuba Corporation
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Nidec
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Others
- Calsonic Kansei Corporation
- Kokusan Denki
- Kongsberg Automotive
- Mabuchi Motor
- Mirror Controls International
- NTN Corporation
- Forecasts
- Active grille shutters
- Brushless motors for HVAC applications
- Electric motors per vehicle
- Electric parking brakes
- Rearview mirrors
- Seating
- Steering
- Sunroofs
- Windows
- Wipers
- Markets
- Emerging markets
- Technologies
- New applications
- Active grille shutters
- Brose capacitive liftgate switch
- Headlamp levelling
- Instrument clusters
- Johnson Electric's brushless motor dosing module for Diesel Exhaust Fluid
- Micro-motors for one-touch automatic car boot opening
- New applications: Lighter window lift drive
- Smaller motors
- TRW's seatbelt retractor system.
- Archive
- Compact DC motors from Johnson Electric
- Compact steering motors from Mitsubishi Electric
- Continental's electric accelerator pedal
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8pqj98/global_light?w=5
