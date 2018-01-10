Global Light Vehicle Electric Motors Market 2018-2032: Latest Technological Developments and Market Trends

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Light Vehicle Electric Motors Market - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Updated in the last quarter, this report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE electric motors sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE electric motors (for electric parking brakes, actuator mirrors, power folding mirrors, seating, steering, sunroofs, windows, wipers) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (capacitive liftgates, seat belt retractors, control pedals, compact DC motors, compact steering motors, grille shutters, micro-motors, lighter window lift drives, smaller motors)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and VMs including Jaguar Land Rover, Porsche, Inteva, IDEAdvance

Updated profiles of the major automotive electric motor suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG



Brose content in selected models



Denso Corporation



Globe Motors



Inteva Products, LLC



Johnson Electric Holdings Limited



Mitsuba Corporation



Mitsubishi Electric Corporation



Nidec



Robert Bosch GmbH



Others



Calsonic Kansei Corporation





Kokusan Denki





Kongsberg Automotive





Mabuchi Motor





Mirror Controls International





NTN Corporation

Forecasts

Active grille shutters



Brushless motors for HVAC applications



Electric motors per vehicle



Electric parking brakes



Rearview mirrors



Seating



Steering



Sunroofs



Windows



Wipers

Markets

Emerging markets

Technologies

New applications



Active grille shutters





Brose capacitive liftgate switch





Headlamp levelling





Instrument clusters





Johnson Electric's brushless motor dosing module for Diesel Exhaust Fluid





Micro-motors for one-touch automatic car boot opening





New applications: Lighter window lift drive





Smaller motors





TRW's seatbelt retractor system.

Archive

Compact DC motors from Johnson Electric



Compact steering motors from Mitsubishi Electric



Continental's electric accelerator pedal

