Johnston, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - January 10, 2018) - Caduceus Software Systems (OTC Pink: CSOC) is pleased to announce that it has entered into the Cryptocurrency hardware maintenance industry and the Farming Harvesting Industry for wineries and for marijuana hardware.

The Company has secured supply of high tech electronic metering and power supply regulator equipment. This equipment is used by ISPs and network and IT technicians to maintain and diagnose problems with servers.

The Company has made an online store at Caduceussoftware.net/category/store and showcases network and voltage testers, and power regulators.

The Company reminds the public that it has a valuable product called the Fleet Meter. The Fleet Meter is a device that alerts the maintenance crew of precise to-the-minute servicing of forklifts, and other heavy machinery, primarily used in the winery harvesting and other cultivation products harvesting.

The Fleet Meter will be marketed to service the farming industry and broadly the inventory and tracking industry where fork lifts and high-ups are used and require by-the-hour servicing.

The Company reminds the public to check twitter @csocusa for all of the events. It gives great detail of its progress from obtaining products to the packaging and marketing of our products.

Signed



Richard Tang

CEO, and President of Caduceus Software Systems Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

