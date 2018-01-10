What you need to know:



As informed in the IT notice published December 12, 2017, the next GCF/TIP release 3.6 will be implemented in GCF production environment on Monday, February 26, 2018.



In order to enable full testing of the release 3.6 we are changing our external test systems configuration. Changes will be active tomorrow January 11, 2018.



Test systems for upcoming release 3.6 will be TST2 and TST4. TST2 provides production data in 3.6 format and TST4 can be used with test sources. TST3 and TST1 will remain in current 3.5 versions until further notice.



New test system setup:



Test system Version Connected sources GCF TST2 3.6 INET production Genium INET production GCF TST3 3.5 INET M2 Genium INET EXT3 GCF TST4 3.6 INET NTF Genium INET EXT3



Where can I find additional information?



For further details please contact: dataproducts@nasdaq.com