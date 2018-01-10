The "Global Light Vehicle Turbochargers Market Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE turbos sector, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global car turbocharger market study includes:

Automotive OE turbocharger fitment and market size data for the world's top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including materials, electronic controls, manifold integration, multi-stage and linked dual systems, thermal management, turbine geometry, twin scroll turbochargers and many VM case studies)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with suppliers including Torotrak and Valeo

Updated profiles of the major automotive turbocharger suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies BorgWarner Bosch-Mahle Continental AG Honeywell International Inc. IHI/IHI Charging Systems International Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Forecasts forced induction total E-charger only forecast Supercharger forecast Turbo and e-charger forecast Turbo and supercharger forecast Turbochargers forecast

Markets Threats to turbocharger use Turbocharger supplier market shares

Technologies Turbochargers or superchargers? Superchargers how they work and in comparison to turbochargers Technical challenges according to Honeywell and BorgWarner Technical developments and innovation Bearings Development in materials titanium and plastics Electrification Electronic controls Manifold-integrated turbochargers Multi-stage and linked dual turbochargers Thermal management issues Turbine geometry Twin-scroll turbochargers Water cooled aluminum turbocharger

Archive BMW Efficient Dynamics aided by turbocharging BMW's new 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine Cadillac ATS Combined supercharger and turbocharger applications Fiat's Multi-Air technology and engine downsizing strategy Ford's EcoBoost New Alfa turbocharged engine Recent turbocharged model launches The application of twin turbo technology in small engines Turbocharger on the V8 for the McLaren MP4-12C Turbochargers on CNG and eco-fuel engines Turbocharging contributes to emissions reduction across the Mercedes range Two-stage turbocharging the BMW six-cylinder diesel Volkswagen-Audi The TFSI and TDI engine brands' at the heart of the group's environmental strategy The TSI 1.4 litre engine downsized, turbocharged, more powerful The Volkswagen EA888 engine highlighting several improvements in turbocharger design Turbocharged diesel sports car application the 2.0 litre TDI in the Audi TT



