VARENNES, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 01/10/18 -- This document corrects and replaces the press release that was sent on Jan 09, 2018 at 2:50 p.m. EST. Please note that the event is taking place on January 11, 2018 and not on January 12, 2018. The complete and corrected version follows.

The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. (TSX: PJC.A) announced today that the release of results for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 will take place on January 11, 2018 at approximately 7:00 a.m. ET.

Financial analysts and investors are invited to attend a conference call during which the financial results will be presented.

Time and date: Thursday, January 11, 2018, at 9:00 a.m. ET Dial numbers: Local: 514-392-1478 Toll free Canada/US: 866-225-0198 International: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=1P1R 8662250198

Conference call name: The Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc.

Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the live or deferred broadcast on the Jean Coutu Group corporate website at www.jeancoutu.com. A full replay will also be available by dialling 514-861-2272 or toll free at 800-408-3053 until February 10, 2018. The access code is 9337339 followed by pound sign (#).

About The Jean Coutu Group

The Jean Coutu Group is one of the most trusted names in Canadian pharmacy retailing. The Corporation operates a network of 419 franchised stores in Quebec, New Brunswick and Ontario under the banners of PJC Jean Coutu, PJC Clinique, PJC Sante and PJC Sante Beaute, and employs more than 20,000 people. Furthermore, since December 2007, the Jean Coutu Group owns Pro Doc Ltd ("Pro Doc"), a Quebec-based subsidiary and manufacturer of generic drugs.

