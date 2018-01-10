The "Autonomous Light Vehicle Market Review and Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging autonomous light vehicle sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global safety market study includes:

Autonomous vehicle technology (Levels 1-5 as defined by the SAE) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends that are propelling the autonomous light vehicle sector to the forefront of the automotive industry's thinking

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers and OEMs covering their views of autonomous and future mobility. Companies interviewed include Valeo, Honeywell, Stahl, Ford, Bosch, Hella, BMW and Panasonic

Review of the major autonomous technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects for future safety developments

Review of the major OEMs and the steps they have taken to bring autonomous light vehicles to market

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Pester analysis

Autonomous vehicles as defined by the SAE

Governmental role Federal legislation adopted in the US to support autonomous vehicles Legislation changes required in Europe NHTSA looking to remove barriers

Issues versus benefits ADAS: Where are we now?

Mobility services

OEM viewpoints Audi autonomous car development BMW autonomous car development FCA autonomous car development Ford autonomous car development GM autonomous car development Honda autonomous car development Hyundai-Kia autonomous car development Mazda autonomous car development Mercedes-Benz autonomous car development PSA autonomous car development Renault-Nissan autonomous car development Tesla autonomous car development Toyota autonomous car development Volvo autonomous car development VW autonomous car development

Supplier developments Aptiv PLC Bosch Continental Denso Corporation Magna International Inc. Visteon ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Technologies Cockpits and displays Seating Sensors Autonomous emergency braking Blind spot detection systems Lane departure warning systems Parking assistance systems Radar and camera sensors Aptiv's RACam Banner Engineering's solutions Bosch's solutions Denso Ten's solution Denso's solutions GM's solutions Honda's solutions OmniVision Technologies' solution Sony's CMOS image sensor for automotive cameras TRW's solutions Valeo's driver assistance for electric vehicles Steering systems Suspension systems

Vehicle concepts Chrysler Hyundai NEVS Rinspeed Toyota Volkswagen Volvo

Vehicle interiors Automaker views Suppliers' views

Vehicle market forecasts Autonomous driving initiatives by country



