VIVOTEK and Trend Micro Announce Strategic Partnership in Cybersecurity

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVOTEK (TWSE: 3454), the global leading IP surveillance solution provider, and Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to offer cutting-edge cyber-defense solutions. With VIVOTEK's profound experience in IP surveillance and Trend Micro's extensive expertise in cybersecurity, the partnership enables users to enjoy higher levels of network security when deploying VIVOTEK's network cameras and strengthen defenses in response to the emerging security challenges of the Internet of Things (IoT). The brand new VIVOTEK cybersecurity enhanced products will be launched by the end of January and will be revealed in VIVOTEK's booth (SA-C41) at Intersec 2018 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dr. Steve Ma, Vice president of VIVOTEK Brand Business Research & Development Division, commented, "Our approach requires a tight integration between hardware-based security features and software applications. Joining forces with Trend Micro is a vital step and together we are proud to roll out the first cybersecurity enhanced network cameras in the IP surveillance industry. Thanks to Trend Micro IoT Security for Surveillance Cameras (TMIS-CAM) solution, these cameras are able to automatically detect and prevent credential attack and block suspicious events. Both parties are committed toreducingsecurity vulnerabilities, and develop a safety net for the IoT ecosystem."

"As more and more network cameras are connected to Internet for cloud-related services," said Dr. Terence Liu, Vice president of Network Threat Defense Technology Group at Trend Micro, "securing the cameras against network securitythreatsis getting vital. The cooperation with VIVOTEK demonstrates an effective and practical approach to IoT security by combining the companies' deep knowledge of cameras and network threats."

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.

About VIVOTEK

VIVOTEK Inc. (TAIEX: 3454) was foundedinTaiwanin 2000. The Company markets VIVOTEK solutions worldwide, and has become a leading brand in the globalIPsurveillanceindustry.Its comprehensive solutions include network cameras, video servers, network video recorders, PoE solutions, and video management software. Through the growing proliferation of IoT, VIVOTEK aspires to become the Eye in IoT by drawing on its expansive technological capabilities in image and audio. The Company has established offices and subsidiaries in the United States (California), Europe (Netherlands), India (Delhi), Middle East (Dubai), Latin America (Mexico), and Japan (Tokyo) in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017 respectively. Tocreate a sound industrial ecosystem, VIVOTEK has expandedstrategic alliances withleading international software and hardware partnersandworks with over 183 authorized distributors across 116 countries. For more information, please visit www.vivotek.com.