Global Automotive Telematics Market: Thriving Sales of Passenger Vehicles to Fuel Demand Globally - Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research observes that the competition is slated to intensify in the global market due to consistent product development. Players are expected focus on new product launches and steady investments in research and development. The prominent players in the global market are Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, and DENSO CORPORATION. These companies are also expected to develop controls with value-added features for giving the end-user a better experience and safety. In the coming years, developing automotive adaptive cruise control that come with utmost importance toward safety of the user and is yet affordable will be the winning strategy of the manufacturers.

According to the research report, the global automotive adaptive cruise control market is expected to be worth US$22.1 bn by the end of 2025 from US$66.08 bn in 2016. During the forecast period of 2017 and 2025, the global market is expected to surge at a significant CAGR of 14.27%. Out of the two technologies, the RADAR sensors segment is expected to lead the global market. Its share in the global market stood at 83.12% in terms of revenue in 2016. Geographically, North America is the prominent regional segment in the global market as the countries in the region have stringent laws pertaining to human safety. As of 2016, this regional segment held a share of 38% in the overall market.

Rising Number of Accidents Spike Demand for Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control

The rising number of accidents due to increase in traffic flow is one of the prime reason that is contributing to the growth of automotive adaptive cruise control market. The implementation of such safety systems by the automobile industry has rapidly increased. Since adaptive cruise control ensure stress free driving and safety of the passengers, customers are frequently looking for such advanced safety features. Rising stiff competition among the automobile manufacturers are likely to introduce one or the other product differentiators in their vehicles which is likely to contribute to the overall demand. The manufacturers are continuously upgrading their models so as to cater to the huge demand of innovative safety features that can be used for various applications.

Organizations such as New Car Assessment Program (NCAP), are investing in research and development to design automobiles possessing various safety features. The increasing use of sensors due to the advancements in technology is another factor that is contributing to the growth of this market. Government initiatives towards fuel efficiencies and safety attributes of the vehicle are encouraging manufacturers to implement such integrated systems that can ensure safety as well as comply with such regulations.

Tough Weather Conditions to Hamper Sales

However, adaptive cruise control systems are not efficient in regions with adverse weather conditions. Regions with continuous snowfall and rainfall make such safety systems inefficient in tracking and monitoring the surrounding objects. This makes the owners of such regions reluctant in implementing these systems. Another challenge to the growth of this market is the standardization of such systems. Since every manufacturer competes for offering unique safety features, each manufacturer integrates high-tech sensors having different applications. Such integrations make car owners difficult and confusing to understand the exact operating procedures for different car models. Hence, due to the technicality involved, the car owners are reluctant to install innovative safety systems.

This review is based on Transparency Market Research's review, titled "Automotive Adaptive Cruise Control Market (Technology - RADAR Sensor and LIDAR Sensor; Mode Operation - Normal Adaptive Cruise Control System and Connected Adaptive Cruise Control System; Vehicle - Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast - 2017-2025".

The automotive adaptive cruise control market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Adaptive cruise control Market: By Technology

RADAR Sensor

LIDAR Sensor

Global Automotive Adaptive cruise control Market: By Mode of Operation

Normal Adaptive Cruise Control System

Connected Adaptive Cruise control System

Global Automotive Adaptive cruise control Market: By Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Adaptive cruise control Market: By Region/Country/Sub-region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

