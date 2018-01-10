

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon has stepped down as executive chairman of Breitbart News following a dustup with President Donald Trump.



Breitbart News, a far-right website, confirmed the news of Bannon's departure in a brief article on Tuesday, saying they will work together on a smooth and orderly transition.



'I'm proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,' Bannon said.



Breitbart CEO Larry Solov added, 'Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish.'



The move comes after Trump claimed Bannon had 'lost his mind' following the publication of comments his former adviser made in Michael Wolff's new book, 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.'



In the book, Bannon is quoted as saying a meeting between members of Trump's presidential campaign and Russian operatives was 'treasonous' and 'unpatriotic.'



Bannon did not dispute the claims in the book but later reiterated his support for Trump and his agenda, calling the president 'a great man.'



The stir created by his comments in the book still contributed to Bannon losing the support of billionaire backer Rebekah Mercer.



Bannon had rejoined Breitbart in August of 2017 after leaving the White House amid disagreements with other West Wing advisers.



(Photo: Gage Skidmore)



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX