Ethereum News UpdateOnce again, regulators at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have rejected applications for Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs), citing volatility as their main concern.Three different funds submitted proposals for the ETFs. However, all three put distance between the proposed product and the underlying asset, meaning that the ETFs would not hold Bitcoin directly. Instead, the fund would track Bitcoin futures.One of the firms, Direxion Shares ETF Trust, released a statement on January 8 to explain what happened."On a call with the Staff on January 5, 2018, the Staff expressed concerns regarding the.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...