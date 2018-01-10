The "Global Light Vehicle Fuel Tanks and Delivery Systems Market Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE fuel tanks sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

Automotive OE fuel tank systems (plastic, steel, tanks for LPG/CNG fuel) fitment and market size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including PZEV, urea, lightweighting, brushless fuel pumps, evaporative emissions systems, electronic returnless systems, mis-fuelling solutions, blow moulding, coatings, biofuels)

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Continental, TI Automotive, SASFT, PlasFuelSys and Magna Steyr

Updated profiles of the major automotive fuel tank system suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Companies Auto Inergy Fuel System Solutions Kautex Textron GmbH Co KG Magna International Inc. Magneti Marelli S.p.A. Martinrea International Inc. TI Automotive Ltd. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. YAPP Automotive Parts Co Ltd Others Continental AG Futaba Industrial Imperial Group Kongsberg Automotive Westport Fuel Systems

Forecasts LPG/CNG additional gas tanks Plastic fuel tanks Steel fuel tanks

Glossary

Markets Emerging markets Market shares Asia-Pacific North America Western Europe

Regulatory drivers and legislative framework

Technologies Biofuels Biodiesel Ethanol Fuel system technologies Bosch Capless fuel filler assembly Chevrolet Cruze Continental Delphi Federal Mogul Mis-fuelling TI Automotive Fuel tanks CNG tanks Cryogenic fuel tanks LPG tanks Plastic tanks Steel tanks Urea tanks New materials Zircotec's thermal barrier ceramic coating

Archive Benteler AG Kautex's solution Other Visteon Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3hkgpt/global_light?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005751/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Commercial Vehicles, Engines and Engine Parts, Automotive Fuel Systems