Dixons Carphone's mobile phone retail arm Carphone Warehouse has been slapped with one of the largest fines ever issued by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) after one of the company's computer systems was compromised as a result of a 2015 cyber attack. Carphone Warehouse's inability to secure the system allowed hackers unauthorised access to the personal data of more than three million customers and 1,000 employees, leading the ICO to issue a £0.4m fine. The compromised customer data ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...