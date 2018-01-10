Cinema operator Everyman Media Group said on Wednesday that trading in 2017 has been line with market expectations as it maintained a positive outlook for this year and beyond. In an update for the 52 weeks to 28 December, Everyman said it opened its permanent three-screen venue in Kings Cross in November, while the reconstruction of its Oxted location has been completed, adding a further two screens to the venue. A four-screen venue in York opened on 30 December, after the year-end following ...

