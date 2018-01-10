Portable 3D recording studio scoops CES Innovation Award

SABINETEK, the consumer audio pioneer and CES 2018 Innovation Award winner, presents the latest in acoustic technology, 3D panoramic microphone SMIC and wireless karaoke headset SOLO at CES and CES Unveiled 2018.

Immerse yourself in the epic sound of SABINETEK at CES 2018. On show is award-winning SMIC, the world's first 3D panoramic microphone. The brand new SOLO is the first high quality wireless karaoke headset and will also be available for hands-on sing-along demonstrations.

The booth can be found at #42273 in Sands Expo, Hall A-D, CES 2018.

Sing with SABINETEK SOLO

Launching at CES 2018, SABINETEK SOLO is the world's first high-quality wireless karaoke headset, compatible with iOS, Android and Windows as well as Smart TVs. By simply clapping their hands twice users can control the device, users remove the voice of any soundtrack so they can sing along in real-time.

Thanks to a dual core professional grade, the SOLO is ideal for a hands-free sing alongs and users can manage phone calls with ease, incorporating adaptive noise suppression as well as music playback.

Available in black and silver, the SABINETEK SOLO delivers high quality wireless audio and karaoke fun in style.

Capture sound in the round with SABINETEK SMIC

The SMIC is one of the most portable 3D recording studios ever made that slips into any bag. Hearing is truly believing with the world's first 3D panoramic microphone, the SABINETEK SMIC. The binaural recordings it captures make for astoundingly immersive experiences ideal for the next generation of VR and AR-powered content.

Dr. Deming Zhang, CEO/founder, SABINETEK, said: "It is an honour to be back at CES and to receive the prestigious CES 2018 Innovation Award for our world-first SMIC. Our new flagship product, SOLO will no doubt continue that trend next year, as it represents the pinnacle of audio engineering on the market today."

Ends

For more information, or to organise an interview and product demonstration at CES 2018 contact Harriet Butterfield at Honni on harriet@makehoney.com.

About SABINETEK

SABINETEK is an innovative wireless acoustic technology company featuring a group of scientists from elite research facilities including the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Bell Labs and Huawei Research Institute. The SABINETEK SMIC product has won a CES 2018 Innovation Award, and the company is a partner of global chip giant Qualcomm.

Ends

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180110005757/en/

Contacts:

Honni for SABINETEK

Harriet Butterfield

harriet@makehoney.com