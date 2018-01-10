UniPrint.net announced today that it has acquired cloud printing solutions provider ePRINTit, a wholly owned subsidiary of St. Joseph Printing Group Inc., whose cloud/mobile pull printing solution leads the world in publicly accessible printers.

ePRINTit adds easily accessible, cloud-based, embedded technology to their global partner, Hewlett Packard (HP Inc.), allowing for self-service scanning, printing, and mobile payments from-anywhere to-anywhere.

Together, ePRINTit and HP's ePrint have over 15 Million mobile app downloads and embedded print driver technology in over 100 Million PCs globally. Customers can securely send their documents to geo-located printers in places such as FedEx and UPS retail storefronts, post offices, convenience stores, colleges, and universities. Spanning over 140 countries, ePRINTit's shared economy model allows users, who submit over 20 documents per second, to print to a global network of over 28,000 locations.

With over 11 Billion iOT connected devices and over 2.1 Billion smartphone users globally in 2017, everyone is connecting to the new secure Cloud and Edge data centers. Behind every product, every app, and every device there is a customer. As the world quickly adopts a shared economy model focusing and positively affecting the environment, printing technology also shifts from a luxury based home product to a shared economy model.

UniPrint.net Managing Partner and CEO David Fung believes his organization's added support and resources, combined with their established enterprise and cloud printing solutions, will allow the industry's evolution and growth to dramatically accelerate:

"While our software, UniPrint Infinity, primarily serves businesses and organizations such as hospitals, banks, and government offices, ePRINTit allows our customers to print securely from their private PCs or mobile devices and release it to an ePRINTit public print location without any security concerns. Together we truly offer an end-to-end secure print solution for anyone in any environment."

About UniPrint.net Corp.

UniPrint.net Corp. is an innovative leader in printing virtualization. Their patented PDF-based software UniPrint Infinity is the industry's first truly secure enterprise printing solution for any computing environment. UniPrint Infinity replaces all manufacturer printer drivers with a single Universal Printer Driver (UPD) to promote faster, more efficient printing. Both UniPrint and UniPrint Infinity are the trademarks of UniPrint.net. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are properties of their respective owners.

About ePRINTit

ePRINTit is the world's most powerful cloud print platform that is revolutionizing how businesses and education acquire and engage their customers as they live, work and play on-the-go. ePRINTit allows print to be securely processed from-anywhere to-anywhere, enabling users to print from any web-enabled device, chose the closest print location and select their payment preferences. It's a self-service, fully managed communications system available 24/7, connecting web-enabled Internet devices with technology around the world.

