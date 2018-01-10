Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) List of Affiliated Persons 10-Jan-2018 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar January 10, 2018 Magnit Has Published the List of Affiliated Persons as of 31.12.2017 Krasnodar, Russia (January 10, 2018): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the publication of the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2017. Please be informed that today PJSC "Magnit" has published the list of affiliated persons as of 31.12.2017. The list can be found on the Company's website http://ir.magnit.com/ [1] and on http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=7671 [2] For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5089 End of Announcement EQS News Service 644355 10-Jan-2018 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3af72a4c409732758860c7c70e0d24e&application_id=644355&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=28723a3e5d0a277c920c31f873011bf0&application_id=644355&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 10, 2018 09:41 ET (14:41 GMT)