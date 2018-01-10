2018 Advanced Engine Technologies for Meeting Co2 and Fuel Economy Targets

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Advanced Engine Technologies for Meeting Co2 and Fuel Economy Targets - Forecasts to 2032" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the emerging light vehicle engine technologies required to meet CO2 and fuel economy mandates, major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.



Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this engine technologies global market study includes:

Diesel and gasoline, fuel injection system and forced induction fitment and size data for the top 14 markets

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends in engine technology (combustion strategies such as: Atkinson cycle

HCCI/CAI

lean burn

variable compression ratio and stratified charge). Also: fuel injection system developments

effects of downsizing and downspeeding

kinetic and thermal energy recovery

forced induction

engine material developments

variable valve actuation

alternatives to the internal combustion engine and alternative fuels such as hydrogen and CNG.

Regional engine supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE engine technology suppliers including Tenneco, Zircotec, Federal Mogul, Delphi, Nemak and Kolbenschmidt

A sector PESTER analysis

Updated profiles of the major engine technology suppliers including their strategies and prospects

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Pester analysis

Market forecasts

48 volt mild hybrids



Diesel engines



Forecasts - forced induction total



Fuel injection systems



Hydrogen market projections



Petrol engines



VW diesel emission scandal

OEM overview

BMW



Daimler



Fiat-Chrysler



Ford



Fuji Heavy Industries



GM



Honda



Honda engine that's 45% thermally efficient



Hyundai-Kia



Jaguar Land Rover



Mazda



Nissan



PSA Groupe



Renault



Toyota



Volkswagen



Volvo

Supplier overview

BorgWarner



Bosch-Mahle



Continental AG



Delphi Automotive



Denso



Federal-Mogul



Hanon Systems



Honeywell International Inc.



IHI/IHI Charging Systems International



Keihin Corp



Mahle



Mahle-Behr



Martinrea



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries



Modine



Robert Bosch GmbH



Schaeffler Group (INA-Holding)



Sogefi



Stanadyne



Valeo



Wabco



Others

Technology overview

48V mild hybrids



OEM 48V activity





Supplier 48V activity





What will 48V bring?



Alternatives to electrification



Biodiesel





Ethanol





Future fuels conclusions





Hydrogen





Daimler







General Motors







Honda







Hyundai







Toyota





Natural gas and LPG



Atkinson developments



Thermally efficient Toyota and Honda engines



Downsizing/downspeeding



Active engine mounts





Pendulum dampers



Energy recovery



Exhaust gas heat recovery





KERS





Rankine heat engines





Stirling engines





Thermoelectric generators





Thermoelectric nanowires





van der Waals Schottky diode



Forced induction



Forced induction technical developments



Fuel injection systems



Diesel





Injection rate shaping







Rail pressures







Supplier competitive positioning diesel injection







Variable nozzle





Other developments





Petrol





Supplier competitive positioning for petrol injection



Full (parallel or power-split') hybrids



Other alternative engines



HCCI/CAI



OEMs and HCCI



Ignition



Alternative ignition systems



Lean burn



Materials



Engine blocks



Split cycle engines



Stratified charge



Variable compression ratio



Variable compression ratio engines



Variable displacement engine



Variable Valve Actuation



Camless engines





Cylinder deactivation





Diesel VVA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2ckkz5/2018_advanced?w=5





